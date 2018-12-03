Media player
How 'Buddy Benches' are making playtime less lonely
The school playground can be a lonely place for a child if they haven't got anyone to play with. 'Buddy Benches' are one way to tackle this and they are proving popular in Irish schools.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
03 Dec 2018
