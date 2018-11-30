Media player
The tragedy that inspired a life-saving charity
Terrence Higgins's partner Dr Rupert Whitaker speaks to Witness about the man whose death was the first confirmed case of Aids in the UK.
This tragedy led to the creation of Britain's leading HIV/Aids charity, the Terrence Higgins Trust, in 1983.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
30 Nov 2018
