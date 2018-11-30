The man who inspired Britain's leading AIDS charity
The tragedy that inspired a life-saving charity

Terrence Higgins's partner Dr Rupert Whitaker speaks to Witness about the man whose death was the first confirmed case of Aids in the UK.

This tragedy led to the creation of Britain's leading HIV/Aids charity, the Terrence Higgins Trust, in 1983.

  • 30 Nov 2018
