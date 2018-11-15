"Where do I bury my British-Nigerian parents?"

Video

There are around 900,000 black Africans living in the UK according to the 2011 census. It's very common for African migrants to be returned back to their native country when they die, but this decision is a hard one if your entire family is based in the UK.

Tosin's dad was born in Nigeria but lived in the UK most of his life. When he died in 2016, Tosin says deciding where to bury him was a difficult one because they never spoke about death. Now Tosin wants more black Africans to be open with topics surrounding death.

Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli

Researcher: Elizabeth Ashamu

Drone Pilot: Andy Brownstone