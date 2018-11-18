Video

Ketamine has a reputation as a party drug but a handful of clinics in the UK now legally offer it as a treatment for the most severe types of depression.

BBC Like Minds meets two patients who have regular infusions after all other treatments have failed.

Produced by Kayleen Devlin

Filmed and edited by Kayleen Devlin and Alvaro A. Ricciardelli

Executive Producer Camila Ruz