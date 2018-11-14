The ship that dumped America's waste

Video

In 1988 a ship named 'Khian Sea' dumped 4,000 tonnes of incinerated ash close to the beach in the town of Gonaives, in northern Haiti.

The ship had sailed around the world for more than a year searching for a country which would accept the ash, which originally came from the city of Philadelphia.

Kenny Bruno, a Greenpeace campaigner who tracked the ship as it zigzagged across oceans, tells Witness about the battle to get the hazardous waste sent back to the United States.

