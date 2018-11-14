Media player
Why this man will fix your broken stuff for free
When something breaks it can be easier and cheaper to replace it than to fix it, so a lot of stuff that could be mended ends up in landfill.
But there is a place where you can get things fixed free of charge - Repair Cafés are now operating in more than 30 countries around the world.
A film by Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
