Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The digital epidemic killing Indians
Smart phones are making it easier for millions of Indians to communicate and share messages on social media.
But misinformation is spreading fast and can often turn deadly. This is one such story.
Video by Varun Nayar and Kunal Sehgal
This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.
To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews
-
12 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window