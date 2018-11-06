Media player
This country banned plastic bags - should we?
Kenya has the world's toughest ban on single-use plastic bags - you can be fined thousands of dollars or jailed for using them.
The ban was introduced in 2017, so is it working?
A film by Richard Kenny for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
06 Nov 2018
