“Asking about suicide doesn’t cause suicide”

Every year, nearly 45,000 people in America kill themselves. That is more than twice the number that die in homicides, and the numbers are increasing. There is one group in particular causing this spike - white, middle aged men.

India Rakusen visits Montana, where suicide rates are double the national average, to meet a family learning to cope with their loss, at a summer camp with a difference.

