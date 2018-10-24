The city that gives you free beer for cycling
Video

This is how the Italian city of Bologna is getting people to leave their cars behind.

A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill and Nicola Kelly for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

For more about this story, listen to our World Hacks podcast.

