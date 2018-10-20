Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why do people think a 'manspreading' video is a Kremlin hoax?
Anna Dovgalyuk is the student and Instagram model behind the viral video showing a woman pouring diluted bleach onto men who "manspread". But some media outlets are calling the video a staged piece of propaganda orchestrated by the Kremlin.
There's more on this story on the BBC Trending blog.
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-45921951/why-do-people-think-a-manspreading-video-is-a-kremlin-hoaxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window