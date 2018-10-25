'My car was so small my date had to sit on the floor'
The disability vehicle so tiny it couldn't take passengers

For decades, disabled people in the UK were given strange, turquoise, three-wheeled cars.

They were issued for free and gave independence to people who otherwise couldn't leave home.

But it wasn't long before the vehicles - known by the brand name Invacar, or more informally as "Noddy cars" - grew unpopular.

They regularly toppled over, particularly in high winds, and carrying passengers in them was officially banned.

One former owner, Colin Powell, explains how the Invacar came about; and what it was like to drive the cars, which had just one seat, so the only space to carry a date - or even a driving instructor - was on the floor.

