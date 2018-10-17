The Death of Altab Ali

Video

In 1978 a Bengali textile worker was murdered in London’s East End. His name was Altab Ali. The racially motivated killing, mobilised his community.

Thousands of people marched behind his coffin, calling on the British government to take action against racism.

Rafique Ullah recalls what life was like for Bengalis in the East End, and the events that followed Altab Ali's murder.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Produced by Farhana Haider