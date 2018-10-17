The Death of Altab Ali

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a racist murder mobilised Britain's Bengali community
In 1978 a Bengali textile worker was murdered in London’s East End. His name was Altab Ali. The racially motivated killing, mobilised his community.
Thousands of people marched behind his coffin, calling on the British government to take action against racism.
Rafique Ullah recalls what life was like for Bengalis in the East End, and the events that followed Altab Ali's murder.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
Produced by Farhana Haider
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-45877154/how-a-racist-murder-mobilised-britain-s-bengali-communityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window