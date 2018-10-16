The men hunting stolen motorbikes
Motorbike thieves in Bristol show off their stolen goods online. But a volunteer group of bikers is taking direct action, using social media to track down motorcycles and reunite them with their owners.

Reporter: Jonathan Griffin

Video Journalist: Natalia Zuo

