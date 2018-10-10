Media player
When beating Scottish schoolchildren with a belt was OK
Grace Campbell won a landmark case to stop corporal punishment in Scottish schools in 1983.
Most Scots at the time still supported 'the belt', making it a controversial decision from the European Court of Human Rights.
Witness speaks to her son, Andrew Campbell, who remembers fearing the belt, and how his mother went about changing the law.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
Film produced by Jonathan Coates
10 Oct 2018
