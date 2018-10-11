Fighting fires with goats
This summer, deadly wildfires broke out in Greece and the US, and fires also caused huge damage in the UK, Portugal and Sweden.

Once wildfires start they are hard to stop but a scheme in Girona, Catalonia, is using a simple way to stop the flames taking hold in the first place.

  • 11 Oct 2018
