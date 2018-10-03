The Man Who Brought High Fashion to the Communist World
The Soviet designer who changed communist clothing

Slava Zaitsev was the first Soviet-era designer to start his own label and exhibit high fashion collections.

He tells Witness about the difficulties of sourcing fabric and accessories in a communist state.

  • 03 Oct 2018
