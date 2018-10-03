Media player
The Soviet designer who changed communist clothing
Slava Zaitsev was the first Soviet-era designer to start his own label and exhibit high fashion collections.
He tells Witness about the difficulties of sourcing fabric and accessories in a communist state.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
03 Oct 2018
