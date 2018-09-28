Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The truth behind my fried chicken
Twenty million chickens are killed each week to feed consumers in the UK.
But how do they get to our plates?
Chicken lover Hezron Springer gets some rare access as he follows the journey from farm to deep fat fryer.
Video produced by Claire Marshall,
Filmed and edited by Andy Brownstone
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window