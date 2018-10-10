The school beating the odds with music

Media player
How a school in Bradford is beating the odds with music
A primary school in a deprived part of Bradford has gone from failing to school to success story. The transformation, it says, is down to a decision to rebuild its curriculum around music.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
