Occupied China during WW2
From 1937 to 1945 Chinese soldiers and civilians struggled against better-equipped Japanese troops. Millions died.
Witness hears from a former Chinese soldier who lost his family, but survived to see the Japanese surrender.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
26 Sep 2018
