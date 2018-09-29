'Magic table' helping dementia patients

Media player
'Magic table' aims to help patients with dementia
The highlight of Kevin and Mabel's weekly visit to a dementia club is to touch flowers, pop bubbles and catch fish.
It's made possible by a device called a "Tovertafel".
A film by Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
29 Sep 2018
