'Magic table' helping dementia patients
The highlight of Kevin and Mabel's weekly visit to a dementia club is to touch flowers, pop bubbles and catch fish.

It's made possible by a device called a "Tovertafel".

A film by Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks.

  • 29 Sep 2018
