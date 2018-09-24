Meet the (not so crazy rich) British East Asians
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crazy Rich Asians: What it's really like being British East Asian

After the release of Hollywood's first ever blockbuster featuring an all-Asian cast, we meet Emma and Mia. They tell us what it was like growing up as a British Asian - and what they're hoping for next.

Video journalist: Elise Wicker

Additional camera by Elizabeth Ashamu

Produced by Safia Mohamed

  • 24 Sep 2018