Meet the (not so crazy rich) British East Asians

Crazy Rich Asians: What it's really like being British East Asian
After the release of Hollywood's first ever blockbuster featuring an all-Asian cast, we meet Emma and Mia. They tell us what it was like growing up as a British Asian - and what they're hoping for next.
Video journalist: Elise Wicker
Additional camera by Elizabeth Ashamu
Produced by Safia Mohamed
22 Sep 2018
