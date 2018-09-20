Video

Thousands of Allied troops parachuted into Nazi-occupied Holland in September 1944 in the most ambitious airborne offensive of World War Two.

British and American troops were dropped behind German lines in a bold attempt to capture a series of bridges on the Dutch/German border.

Dubbed 'Operation Market Garden' its aim was to end the war by Christmas.

Witness hears from Hetty Bischoff van Heemskerck, a young Dutch woman from the city of Arnhem, who watched the Allied paratroopers come down.

