Anybody Can Run - The Story of Couch to 5K
Couch to 5K is one of the most popular exercise programs in the world.

Josh Clark created it in 1996 after getting over a relationship break-up by running.

His system builds from a few seconds of running, to longer distances, over a series of weeks.

  • 12 Sep 2018
