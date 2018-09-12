Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anybody can run: The Story of Couch to 5K
Couch to 5K is one of the most popular exercise programs in the world.
Josh Clark created it in 1996 after getting over a relationship break-up by running.
His system builds from a few seconds of running, to longer distances, over a series of weeks.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window