The hostel accused of failing young homeless

Video

This BBC investigation reveals claims that the YMCA North London is failing the young people that live there.

As the largest provider of supported and safe accommodation in England for young people, the YMCA plays a big role in tackling youth homelessness in the UK.

However, the BBC has spoken to a variety of former and current residents and staff members who told us what life was like in the hostel, with some reporting personal stories of crime and poor conditions.

The YMCA North London state that they are a charity and have spent £500,000 on refurbishing the facilities in the building over the past two years.

Researched, Narrated and Produced by Ashni Lakhani

Filmed and Edited by Andy Brownstone

Additional filming by Lily Freeston

Executive Producer: Jeremy Skeet