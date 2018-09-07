Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fibromyalgia: What it's like to live with chronic pain
Fibromyalgia is a common, little-understood condition that is seven times more likely to affect women than men.
-
07 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-45453862/fibromyalgia-what-it-s-like-to-live-with-chronic-painRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window