'We are as gay as any other country'

Video

Drag queen Son of a Tutu performs in the UK, but has adopted a Nigerian persona to make a point.

LGBT rights are not recognised in Nigeria, where being openly gay is punishable by jail.

Here he tells the story of how he overcame beatings and family expectations to finally become who he was born to be: a drag queen.

Filmed and edited by Cebo Luthuli

Produced by Elaine Chong and Vibeke Venema

Second camera and photography: Shane Fennelly