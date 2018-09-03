'You killed my son'

Video

Seventeen-year old Rhyhiem Barton grew up on the Brandon Estate in south London and was killed on the streets there.

He's one of at least 16 teenagers that have been murdered in London since January.

You can watch BBC Panorama's 'Murder on the Streets' on Monday 3rd September at 8:30pm on BBC One, or anytime after on BBCiPlayer.

Video editing by Yasmine Djadoudi.

Produced by Adeyemi Michael.