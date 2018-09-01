Fibromyalgia: 'Like red hot lava radiating through my body'

Video

Fibromyalgia is a common, little-understood condition that is seven times more likely to affect women than men.

It is characterised by widespread pain and fatigue and can be difficult to diagnose.

This week, Kirsty Young announced she is taking time off Desert Islands Discs because of the condition.

Journalist Lucy Hancock, who also has it, attends a gentle movement class for sufferers to hear about what it's like to live in chronic pain with such an unpredictable illness.

Filmed and edited by Tom Beal and Ruth Evans

Illustrations: Kat Jenkins