Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How we bonded with police over bikes
Two Metropolitan Police Officers in London have set up a bike project scheme to try to improve relations between local police and young people by teaching them how to mend bikes, which they get to keep.
Produced by Sowda Ali
Filmed by Cebo Luthali
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window