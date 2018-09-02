Pakistan’s mansions of heartache

Video

In the last few decades hundreds of mansions have sprung up in villages throughout Pakistan's Punjab.

Each mansion represents a successful migration to the West. This film tells the story of Ahsan Aslam, who migrated to Oslo in 1971, where he worked and lived with his family for decades. Ahsan realises his dream to have a mansion back home, but not without the complications of return and the varying demands of family.

Filmed and Produced by Masood Khan

Edited by Joshua Hollis

Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat

