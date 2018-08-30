Video

Metropolitan Police Officers PC Chim Nweke and PC David Loveday have set up a bike project scheme to try to improve relations between local police and young people by teaching them how to mend bikes, which they get to keep.

"There was a real suspicion when the police came in," said Colin Brent, the youth worker who runs the scheme but by the end "there was a real change in the relationships".

Produced by Sowda Ali

Filmed by Cebo Luthali

"We are getting fist bumps now," said PC David Loveday.

Filmed by: Cebo Luthuli

Produced and Edited by: Sowda Ali