Talking about sex to my Punjabi mum

In the BBC Stories series, 1 Culture 2 Generations, we have been talking to British families and exploring the differences between first and second generation immigrants. Each episode will delve into the cultural nuances that shape their relationships.

In the second episode we meet a Punjabi mother who has never spoken to her daughter about sex.

Video Journalist: Ashni Lakhani

Video Journalist: Sara Al Wajih

Edited By: Elise Wicker

Series Director: Cebo Luthuli

Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat