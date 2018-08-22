Talking about sex to my Punjabi mum

Media player
'What if I dated a black, Muslim or white boy?'
In the BBC Stories series, 1 Culture 2 Generations, we have been talking to British families and exploring the differences between first and second generation immigrants. Each episode will delve into the cultural nuances that shape their relationships.
In the second episode we meet a Punjabi mother who has never spoken to her daughter about sex.
Video Journalist: Ashni Lakhani
Video Journalist: Sara Al Wajih
Edited By: Elise Wicker
Series Director: Cebo Luthuli
Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat
22 Aug 2018
