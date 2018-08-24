The Soviet War on Alcohol
In 1985 Communist authorities restricted the sale of alcohol in the USSR to fight rising addiction.

Three years later the campaign was abandoned as the Soviet economy began to fail.

Witness talks to Alexander Tsipko, a former adviser to the Central Committee of the Communist Party.

