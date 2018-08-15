Gaza's first Olympic athlete

Media player
In 2004, the 800m runner Sanaa Abu Bkheet became the first athlete from the Gaza Strip to represent Palestine at the Olympic Games.
She led the Palestinian delegation at the opening ceremony, the first time a woman had carried the Palestinian flag at an Olympics.
Sanaa, who still lives in the Gaza Strip, tells Witness about overcoming poverty and prejudice on her journey to the biggest sporting stage in the world.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
15 Aug 2018
