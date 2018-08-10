Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dancing in the living room
Eshan Hilal is a male belly dancer in India. He had enjoyed dancing since childhood, but was criticised and beaten by his parents who said it brought shame on the family. Hilal, who has appeared on TV as a belly dancer, still lives at home. Here he performs in his living room.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window