Woman who's chosen to die by euthanasia visits crematorium
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Woman who has chosen to die by euthanasia visits crematorium

With nine days to go until the date of her planned euthanasia, Aurelia Brouwers, a young, mentally-ill Dutch woman, is shown around the facility where she will soon be cremated by crematorium manager, John Brunekreeft.

Credit: RTL Nieuws, Sander Paulus

  • 08 Aug 2018