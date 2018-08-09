How door knocking got this kid a job in the city
From east London to the City: How door knocking changed this boy's life

Reggie Nelson was fed up with the world around him after his dad died. An inspirational chat led to Reggie deciding to take a risk knocking on the doors of the wealthy to find out how they amassed their wealth. One day a door opened.

This is his story.

