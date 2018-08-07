Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scanning homeless people with smartphones to donate money
A scheme in Oxford called Greater Change wants to provide homeless people with QR codes, so members of the public can give them money using smartphones.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw, produced by Sam Judah, for BBC World Hacks.
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-45102437/scanning-homeless-people-with-smartphones-to-donate-moneyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window