Can India's "quack" doctors be trained in 100 hours?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can India's 'quack' doctors be trained in 100 hours?

A controversial scheme offering fake doctors a crash course in basic medicine is being scaled up in north-east India.

But will it really help the people who need it most?

A film for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

Journalist: Sam Judah. Camera: Kapil Varadarajan

  • 03 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Gadget to keep women safe wins $1m XPrize