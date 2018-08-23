What boils at minus 196C and could help cut pollution?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What boils at -196C and could help cut pollution?

Amateur engineer Peter Dearman has developed a technology that could reduce the amount of pollution created by many lorries.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

Read about more technology designed to keep things cool and reduce pollution here.

  • 23 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Will circular runways ever take off?