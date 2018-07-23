'Get out now or die'
The woman helping domestic abuse victims with Instagram

Natasha Toffa uses Instagram to help women around the world who are stuck in abusive relationships.

Strangers in vulnerable situations contact the 27-year-old Australian blogger around the clock.

She regularly receives messages such as: "He struck me hard across my face and back. I can feel the burns from his rings."

For the first time Natasha's gone on a self-funded trip to America to meet the women she's been helping, BBC Minute follows her journey.

Producer: Olivia Le Poidevin

Editor: Patrick Clahane

Camera: Timothy Myers

Graphic designer: Alice Grenié

