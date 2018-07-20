Wild Wild Country's Sheela: 'I have no regrets'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sheela Birnstiel on the documentary series Wild Wild Country

The series Wild Wild Country series tells a dramatic tale of the rise and fall of a guru's commune in the US State of Oregon.

The BBC's Ishleen Kaur went to Switzerland to meet its central character, Sheela.

Reporter and Producer: Ishleen Kaur

Camera: Paul Francis

Editing: Tom Beal

Archive footage and clips courtesy of Netflix and Oregon Historical Society

  • 20 Jul 2018