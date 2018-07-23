'Get out now or die'

Video

Natasha Toffa uses Instagram to help women around the world who are stuck in abusive relationships.

Strangers in vulnerable situations contact the 27-year-old Australian blogger around the clock.

She regularly receives messages such as: "He struck me hard across my face and back. I can feel the burns from his rings."

For the first time Natasha's gone on a self-funded trip to America to meet the women she's been helping, BBC Minute follows her journey.

Producer: Olivia Le Poidevin

Editor: Patrick Clahane

Camera: Timothy Myers

Graphic designer: Alice Grenié