The man who could die from daylight
Alex has a rare condition which means any exposure to daylight could kill him. His parents have built a protective suit for him from a visor but it tears easily.
Now materials expert and inventor Zoe Laughlin has been tasked with coming up with a solution for Alex. Can she change his life?
Inventing The Impossible: The Big Life Fix starts on BBC Two at 20:00 BST on Thursday 26 July and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
For more Disability News, follow BBC Ouch on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly podcast.
26 Jul 2018
