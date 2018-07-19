Media player
Beating the stigma of STIs with secret home-testing kits
A Nigerian entrepreneur is helping young people take control of their sexual health, cheaply and anonymously.
A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
For more about this story, listen to our World Hacks podcast.
19 Jul 2018
