How reiki helps me cope with reoccurring miscarriage
Nadine was left devastated after suffering three miscarriages in her twenties. She turned to a complementary therapy - reiki - to help her find some peace.

Nadine is awaiting NHS test results on her fertility.

Click here for organisations which may be able to help you to cope with pregnancy issues and mental health issues.

Produced and edited by Lola Mosanya

Filmed by Tom Beal

  • 01 Aug 2018