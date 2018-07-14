Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toothless in Virginia: Pain relief for the uninsured of America
In the heart of the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia, hundreds of people gather at dawn at a rural airport's parking lot, to be the first in the queue for free medical and dental attention at the RAM pop up clinic.
They are people without insurance who in many cases have driven for hours just to relieve an unbearable toothache or heal infections that might've been there for years.
They're greeted by hundreds of volunteers, doctors, dentists and even a Syrian refugee ready to help them.
Reporter/Producer: Natalia Guerrero
Filmed and Directed by Alvaro A Ricciardelli
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-44807411/toothless-in-virginia-pain-relief-for-the-uninsured-of-americaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window