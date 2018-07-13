'If you send a man to war you should bring him home'

Video

The Lisbon Maru was a cargo ship carrying Japanese soldiers. On 1 October 1942 it was torpedoed and left to sink by US forces. Nearly 800 Japanese soldiers were rescued by nearby vessels, but the Americans didn't know that 1,800 British prisoners of war had been locked in the holds and left to drown. Many managed to escape, but hundreds died. Now a Chinese filmmaker and businessman, Fang Li, wants to raise the ship from the ocean floor. He has been meeting the relatives of prisoners of war who went down with the Lisbon Maru.

